As BJP-Oppn Prepare for No-Confidence Motion, Here's How Every 'Vote' Counts

As Narendra Modi-led NDA government prepares for the first no-confidence motion on Friday, News18 looks at the few basics of trust vote and how does it pan out in the floor of the house.There are 535 members in the house and the magic number is 268. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday accepted the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties against the Modi government. Now, the debate will take place in the Parliament on Friday.One of the crucial challenges for a government to remain in power would be to enjoy majority and trust in the Lok Sabha. A no confidence motion is usually moved by the opposition to state that the political party does not enjoy majority in the house anymore. The members, who move a no-confidence motion, need not give a reason for moving such a motion.After the speaker admits such a motion, the government has to prove its majority in the floor of the house. This also means that the executive has to show whether it enjoys the confidence of the legislature.A no-confidence motion can be moved by any member of the House. It can be moved only in the Lok Sabha and not Rajya Sabha. Rule 198 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of Lok Sabha specifies the procedure for moving a no-confidence motion. The member has to give a written notice of the motion before 10 am which will be read out by the Speaker in the House.A minimum of 50 members have to accept the motion and accordingly, the Speaker will announce the date for discussion for the motion. The allotted date has to be within 10 days from the day the motion is accepted. Otherwise, the motion fails and the member who moved the motion will be informed about it. After this if the government fails to prove majority in the house then the government has to resign and accept defeat.A confidence motion or trust vote is a procedure by which a government proves that it enjoys the confidence of the majority of the members of Lok Sabha.A trust vote can take place by way of a motion of confidence moved by the government or no confidence brought by the Opposition as the case may be Motion of confidence It is a motion proposed by the Prime Minister to test if the government has majority support in the Lok Sabha No confidence motion.It is a motion brought before the Lok Sabha by the Opposition with the aim of defeating a government on the floor of the House If a government fails to win the vote of confidence in Lok Sabha it generally leads to two situations: The government resigns and another party or a grouping stakes claim to form government Dissolution of Lok Sabha and calling for general elections.It is a directive issued to the members of a political party by the leadership to be present in the House and vote in a particular manner. In case a member defies the whip, the party can decide to take action and the member may be disqualified.