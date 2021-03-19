As BMC Starts Antigen Tests at Mumbai Malls, Here’s a List of Latest Restrictions Imposed in Maharashtra

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge at an alarming rate in Maharashtra, the state government this week imposed fresh restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread. The western state on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected.

Here is a set of pointers that may come in handy while travelling to Maharashtra:

What all do I need if I’m flying to Mumbai?

All domestic passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala will not need to carry RT-PCR negative test report with them conducted 72 hours before.

What if I don’t have a RT-PCR test report?

Passengers not having the RT-PCR test reports shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the Mumbai airport at a cost of Rs 850. Only after undertaking the test, the passengers will be allowed to enter the city. There is a Covid-19 (RT-PCR) testing facility available for all domestic arriving and departing passengers at Level 10 – departures area. All international arriving passengers can get their RT-PCR test done at T2 Arrivals Lounge Area.

Test results will take up to 24 to 48 hours for arriving passengers and 8 to 10 hours for departing passengers and will be sent via email. Passengers who test negative will be allowed to continue their journey. Meanwhile, passengers who test positive will be sent for institutional quarantine in Mumbai.

Also, all passengers need to download Aarogya setu App and submit contact details with authorities.

Will all passengers need RT-PCR test report?

Domestic passengers except from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala will need test reports. For them, there will be thermal screening and if found symptomatic, will need to undergo a test.

What are the quarantine rules?

Those who are asymptomatic are required to undergo 14 days of home quarantine.

What if I am travelling by train?

Passengers arriving from trains which have originated or had a stop in either of the four states should carry a negative RT-PCR test report. The sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before scheduled arrival in Maharashtra. Symptomatic individuals identified in the screening process will have to take the Antigen test.

If I take my car to get into the state?

The negative RT-PCR test certificate will by checked at district borders. Symptomatic travellers may either turn back or take the Antigen test.

What are the districts that have lockdown?

There has been complete lockdown imposed in Aurangabad on weekends, partial shutdown on weekdays.

In Parbhani, all places of worship are shut till March 31. There is also restriction on crowding of public places.

In Nashik, shops and establishments will remain closed between 7pm to 7 am.

In Thane, 16 hotspots have been placed under lockdown till March 31.

In Osmanabad, night curfew from 9pm to 5 am has been imposed. Weekly markets will remain shut and there will be complete lockdown on Sundays.

In Pune, there is going to be restricted movement between 11pm and 6am. Public gardens and parks will be closed in the evening. Hotels and restaurants will be allowed to function till 10pm.

Nagpur is under strict lockdown till 21 March.

Can I visit hotels, cinema halls in Maharashtra?

Cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and offices except those related to health and essential services in Maharashtra will function at 50 percent capacity till March 31.

Nobody will be allowed inside these establishments without a mask and temperature check.

What about weddings and social gatherings?

No social, cultural, religious gatherings will be allowed. Guests at weddings and related functions must not be more than 50. Action will be taken against the owners of premises (such as wedding halls) if these norms are violated.

For the last rites of a person, not more than 20 people will be allowed.

Will malls and other such places be open?

According to a report by Mid-Day, the BMC has now made it mandatory for those visiting malls and shopping centres to undergo antigen tests or carry a negative report. A detailed order regarding this is expected on Friday.