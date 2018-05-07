As BSP-SP-RLD Plan Mega Alliance for 2019, CBI Returns to Haunt Mayawati in Sugar Mills Case

As the SP-BSP-RLD finalises its tie-up for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, fresh trouble could be brewing for BSP supremo Mayawati. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to take over and launch a fresh investigation into the sugar mills case.Mayawati, along with her former aide Naseemuddin Siddiqui, are set to be investigated by the agency.The issue was recently highlighted by CM Yogi Adityanath government, who termed the case a ‘big embezzlement’. The BSP chief is expected to hold a press conference in this regard on Monday.Last year, Siddiqui had claimed that “21 state-owned sugar mills were sold on the instructions of then CM Mayawati and BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra”. However, the BSP supremo claimed that the sale order was issued by Siddiqui himself.The sale of 21 sugar mills during Mayawati’s regime is said to have caused a revenue loss of Rs 1,179 crores. It is expected that an FIR may possibly be lodged against Mayawati in the case. Along with the former UP CM, some senior bureaucrats and political leaders may also have FIRs filed against them.The current BJP government had on April 12 asked the CBI to look into the case along with the use of bogus companies and documents in the purchase of seven closed mills in Deoria, Bareilly, Laxmiganj, Hardoi, Ramkola, Chittauni and Barabanki.The government also shared with the CBI an FIR registered at Gomti Nagar police station in November 2017 against two companies, Namrata Marketing Pvt Ltd and Girasho Company Pvt Ltd, which allegedly bought the mills.