English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As BSP-SP-RLD Plan Mega Alliance for 2019, CBI Returns to Haunt Mayawati in Sugar Mills Case
The sale of 21 sugar mills during Mayawati’s regime is said to have caused a revenue loss of Rs 1,179 crores. It is expected that an FIR may possibly be lodged against Mayawati in the case.
File photo of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: As the SP-BSP-RLD finalises its tie-up for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, fresh trouble could be brewing for BSP supremo Mayawati. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has decided to take over and launch a fresh investigation into the sugar mills case.
Mayawati, along with her former aide Naseemuddin Siddiqui, are set to be investigated by the agency.
The issue was recently highlighted by CM Yogi Adityanath government, who termed the case a ‘big embezzlement’. The BSP chief is expected to hold a press conference in this regard on Monday.
Last year, Siddiqui had claimed that “21 state-owned sugar mills were sold on the instructions of then CM Mayawati and BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra”. However, the BSP supremo claimed that the sale order was issued by Siddiqui himself.
The sale of 21 sugar mills during Mayawati’s regime is said to have caused a revenue loss of Rs 1,179 crores. It is expected that an FIR may possibly be lodged against Mayawati in the case. Along with the former UP CM, some senior bureaucrats and political leaders may also have FIRs filed against them.
The current BJP government had on April 12 asked the CBI to look into the case along with the use of bogus companies and documents in the purchase of seven closed mills in Deoria, Bareilly, Laxmiganj, Hardoi, Ramkola, Chittauni and Barabanki.
The government also shared with the CBI an FIR registered at Gomti Nagar police station in November 2017 against two companies, Namrata Marketing Pvt Ltd and Girasho Company Pvt Ltd, which allegedly bought the mills.
Also Watch
Mayawati, along with her former aide Naseemuddin Siddiqui, are set to be investigated by the agency.
The issue was recently highlighted by CM Yogi Adityanath government, who termed the case a ‘big embezzlement’. The BSP chief is expected to hold a press conference in this regard on Monday.
Last year, Siddiqui had claimed that “21 state-owned sugar mills were sold on the instructions of then CM Mayawati and BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra”. However, the BSP supremo claimed that the sale order was issued by Siddiqui himself.
The sale of 21 sugar mills during Mayawati’s regime is said to have caused a revenue loss of Rs 1,179 crores. It is expected that an FIR may possibly be lodged against Mayawati in the case. Along with the former UP CM, some senior bureaucrats and political leaders may also have FIRs filed against them.
The current BJP government had on April 12 asked the CBI to look into the case along with the use of bogus companies and documents in the purchase of seven closed mills in Deoria, Bareilly, Laxmiganj, Hardoi, Ramkola, Chittauni and Barabanki.
The government also shared with the CBI an FIR registered at Gomti Nagar police station in November 2017 against two companies, Namrata Marketing Pvt Ltd and Girasho Company Pvt Ltd, which allegedly bought the mills.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aditya Nair
-
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Now Book Tatkal Tickets With New E-Wallet Service on The IRCTC Rail Connect App
- IPL 2018: Catches Win Matches - KXIP's Mayank Agarwal & Manoj Tiwary Show How
- Diljit Dosanjh and His Love for 'High-End Gadiyan' - Songs with Luxury Car References
- IPL 2018: Evin Lewis — The True Successor to Chris Gayle's Legacy
- Andres Iniesta is the Unobtrusive Jewel That Outshone the Rest in Barcelona’s Crown