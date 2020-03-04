As Cases Come Up in India, Here’s How Hand Sanitisers Protect You From Coronavirus

New Delhi: Coronavirus outbreak has become a global worry, with around 3,203 deaths and 93,168 positive cases. The increasing number of cases has caused panic, people look for ways to stay safe.

The COVID-19 is caused by a novel coronavirus now called severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). It was formerly known as 2019-nCoV and was first identified in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

The World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 outbreak to be a global health emergency on January 30, 2020. One of the ways to keep this virus at bay is washing the hands and covering mouth and nose while sneezing.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in case of unavailability of soap and water, one can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

How do hand sanitizers work?

Hand sanitizers are alcohol-base. They contain ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol or both, giving your hands protection from bacteria and viruses.

Are hand sanitizers effective?

It is advisable to use hand sanitizers in the absence of soap and water. However, health officials have confirmed that hand sanitizer must contain around 60 to 95 percent alcohol for it to be effective against any disease.

Hand sanitizers vs washing hands

Using soap and water for cleansing hand is standard for hygiene. As CDC suggests, scrubbing for at least 20 seconds will remove all germs and dirt from your hand. Hand sanitizers can work as an alternative for washing hands. They are effective and practical but make sure they contain over 60% alcohol.

