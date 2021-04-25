As Cases Spiral in Delhi, Kejriwal Extends Strict Covid-19 Curbs Till 5am On May 3

The Delhi government extended on Sunday strict curbs it had imposed in the wake of a fresh surge in Covid-19 cases till 5am on May 3, as the capital struggled with spiraling infections and a shortage of oxygen and hospital beds.

“We had imposed a six-day lockdown in Delhi. The lockdown is being extended to next Monday till 5 am,” Arvind Kejriwal said in a virtual address, a move that meant the city will be under tight restrictions for at least little more than a week.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government announced a six-day lockdown on April 19. It came in force on April 26 (Monday). Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) and Traders’ Associations on Saturday demanded an extension of the restrictions, quoting the high number of daily cases being reported in the Capital.

The Delhi High Court on Saturday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to coordinate on the issue of making medical oxygen available to hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, observing that citizens cannot be left to die. The court also made it clear that the efforts which Delhi government has to make in this regard cannot be trivialised and they should not leave it entirely to the central government.

According to the earlier order last Sunday, Kejriwal had said that essential services, food services, medical services will continue. Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people, passes will be issued separately for it.

All private offices will work from home and only government offices and essential services will be open.

