As Cases Surge Exponentially, Delhi Police Ferrying Patients to Hospitals, Arranging Oxygen and Taking Dead to Crematoriums

With New Delhi beaching new records everyday, Delhi Police has been getting rising requests for arranging beds and oxygen for Covid-19 patients, sending patients to hospitals and the dead to crematoriums

According to an exclusive report by Hindustan Times, the tasks Delhi Police is performing now are vastly different from a year ago, when they only had to arrange meals and masks, apart from their regular duties.

In less than a week, police have arranged oxygen for a critically short outer Delhi hospital, sent the antiviral drug Remdesivir to patients in other states, turned a public park into a hospital for an ailing woman and rushed an elderly patient to hospital in the absence of any relative, among others.

The HT report further added that in central Delhi’s Rajender Nagar, the police on Sunday had to shift an 80-year-old infected man from his home to hospital after his daughter called them for help. “The daughter couldn’t tend to her father since he was infected. So, we stepped in,” Jasmeet Singh, DCP (central) told Hindustan Times.

On Sunday, his colleagues in Dwarka had to step in after a family couldn’t find a vehicle to move their loved one’s body to the crematorium. The police are also catering to a lot of requests for plasma.

More than 8,000 Delhi Police personnel have been infected so far and 35 of them have died. But nearly 90% of them have also received the first dose of the vaccine.

