Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

As Centre Looks to Ramp Up Testing to 1 Lakh Samples a Day, Only 3 Lakh RNA Extraction Kits Left

The fast depleting stocks are likely to hit testing rates in the country at a time when rapid antibody tests have already been suspended.

News18.com

Updated:April 26, 2020, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As Centre Looks to Ramp Up Testing to 1 Lakh Samples a Day, Only 3 Lakh RNA Extraction Kits Left
A medic collects a swab sample of a man from a new swab testing cabin at Podar hospital in Worli in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

India may run out of RNA testing kits for coronavirus in about a week as only close to 3 lakh units of the kits are now left in stock and around 38,000 samples are being tested on an average daily.

The fast depleting stocks are likely to hit testing rates in the country at a time when the central government was looking to increase testing to one lakh samples a day.

A source was quoted by The Indian Express as saying that they were looking to acquire three million RNA extraction kits and one million viral transport medium kits. "The problem is that the RT-PCR kits cannot be used without the RNA extraction kits," the source told the new outlet.

Earlier, a shortage of the kits was flagged by Madhya Pradesh, with the state's hardest-hit city -- Indore -- in acute need of the crucial kits.

The kit extracts the RNA from the novel coronavirus, the composition of which is then compared in RT-PCR tests to identify the virus. One RNA extraction kit is required for each test.

The shortage is likely to throw a wrench in the Centre's plans of ramping up testing. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had earlier issued an advisory to states to identify nodal officers for the procurement of equipment essential for testing. “All labs certified by ICMR will procure VTM & RNA extraction kits through states,” it had said.

The development comes when serological or rapid antibody tests have already been suspended across the country after complaints from several statesc about defects in kits imported from China led to inconclusive results.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    19,868

    +915*  

  • Total Confirmed

    26,496

    +1,554*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,804

    +594*  

  • Total DEATHS

    824

    +45*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 26 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres