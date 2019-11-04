Guwahati: Days after the Indian government is said to have reached an agreement with the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), Paresh Baruah, chief of the United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), has hit out at the pro-talks leaders of the Naga rebel groups.

Talking to News18 over the phone from an undisclosed location, Baruah said Th Muivah, the chief negotiator of the NSCN(IM), is not a true revolutionary leader.

While urging the Naga population not to misunderstand him for speaking against the pro-talks leaders, Baruah said, “I think Th Muivah is a traitor, he betrayed the Naga people in the name of ‘revolution’. He is going to sign the so-called agreement with the Government of India (GOI) and it will sell the sacrifices of the thousands of Naga brothers and sisters.”

When asked about the leadership of pro-talks ULFA faction, Baruah said, “All of them are traitors who sell themselves to GOI only for their safety, security and family. Arabinda Rajkhowa leads the pro-talks group, who negotiate with GOI on the demands of ST status for six tribes of Assam. Why has Rajkhowa left the demand for sovereignty? Why did he forget the sacrifices of thousands of young Assamese sisters and brothers? He is also a traitor, he betrayed Assamese people. He insulted our martyrs. Ranjan Daimary too has left behind his ideology and sold himself to GOI.”

The ULFA-I chief said the proposed peace agreement with the Naga groups would bring only short-term peace in the state. “History will repeat itself in the Naga areas as AZ Phizo did in the past,” he said.

However, Baruah heaped praises on late chairman of NSCN (K), SS Khaplang, and jailed United National Liberation Front (UNLF) chief Raj Kumar Meghen.

Meghen alias Sanayaima is said to have rebuffed offers made by government representatives to start negotiations with Delhi. Sources said the government representatives have offered “to do something about his jail sentence” if Meghen was prepared to bring his group to the talks table.

The rebel leader is scheduled to finish his 10-year jail term in 2020. “Sanayaima has persistently refused overtures for negotiation. He is determined not to give up his demand for a plebiscite in Manipur,” said a source close to the rebel leader.

