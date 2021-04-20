As Centre Allows Jabs for All Above 18, Here's a List of Covid-19 Vaccine Prices Across the World

As India grapples with the surge in coronavirus cases, the Centre announced all above 18 years of age will be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination from May 1 and allowed private hospitals and states to be able to buy doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would be free to supply 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market for which they will have to make an advance declaration of the price before May 1, according to an official statement.

News18 prepared a list of vaccines available across the world:

Pfizer-BioNTech

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, a two-dose mRNA vaccine named BNT162b2 has been priced at $19.50 per dose in the US. The EU financially supported its development and secured a lower price per dose of $14.70. The shots are currently administered in countries including UK, United States, Canada, Japan among others. Israel is paying $30 per dose.

Moderna

US-based Moderna Inc’s vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 was subsidised by the US government but still remains the priciest. Its chief executive officer has given a range of $25 to $37 per dose. The vaccine which needs to be stored at 20 degrees Celsius for up to six months is being rolled out in vaccination drives in countries including UK, United States, Canada and Israel.

Sputnik V

Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V will be the third vaccine to be used in India against Covid-19 after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune. India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine is priced at $10 or Rs 750 per dose globally and is available for free for Russian citizens.

J&J

The Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine is a single dose shot that need to be stored at a temperature of 2–8 degrees Centigrade (household refrigerator temperature) and is expected to be priced at $10 or Rs 750 per dose. The formulation costs the EU $8.50 per shot.

Covishield

AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), Covishield, a two-doses shot and requires storage temperature of 2–8 degrees Centigrade. The two doses have to be administered 28-days apart and are currently priced at Rs 200 at private hospitals in the country. One of the cheapest vaccines available, EU has paid $2.15 per AstraZeneca dose while South Africa shelled out $5.25 per shot.

Covaxin

The Made in India Covaxin covid-19 vaccine is developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine is being administered as part of the Centre’s nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive, it is priced at Rs 206 per dose.

