As Chennai Reels Under Worst Water Crisis, Tamil Nadu Govt Steps Up Efforts to Address Woes
People collect water from Puzhal lake, one of the major suppliers of water to city, which has gone dry due to severe water crisis, in Chennaii on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Chennai: A host of measures such as rainwater harvesting and increasing the number of trips by tankers have been taken to mitigate the water crisis in the city, Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani said on Friday.
From around 9,000 trips, the number has gone upto 11,360 trips every day, the rural and municipal administration minister said, adding "it was never done before."
"We have noticed a large number of people queuing up near water tankers to fetch water for nearly four hours.
We have ordered increasing the number of pipes (outlets) from tankers from one or two to five," Velumani told reporters.
Similarly, steps have been taken to hasten the process of filling water tankers at the filling stations.
On bringing water from Jolarpettai from neighbouring Vellore district, the minister said it would happen in another two weeks.
The minister also said a team of officials has been deployed to strengthen rain water harvesting in parts of the city.
