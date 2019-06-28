Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

As Chennai Reels Under Worst Water Crisis, Tamil Nadu Govt Steps Up Efforts to Address Woes

From around 9,000 trips, the number has gone upto 11,360 trips every day, the rural and municipal administration minister said, adding 'it was never done before.'

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Chennai Reels Under Worst Water Crisis, Tamil Nadu Govt Steps Up Efforts to Address Woes
People collect water from Puzhal lake, one of the major suppliers of water to city, which has gone dry due to severe water crisis, in Chennaii on Friday. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Chennai: A host of measures such as rainwater harvesting and increasing the number of trips by tankers have been taken to mitigate the water crisis in the city, Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani said on Friday.

From around 9,000 trips, the number has gone upto 11,360 trips every day, the rural and municipal administration minister said, adding "it was never done before."

"We have noticed a large number of people queuing up near water tankers to fetch water for nearly four hours.

We have ordered increasing the number of pipes (outlets) from tankers from one or two to five," Velumani told reporters.

Similarly, steps have been taken to hasten the process of filling water tankers at the filling stations.

On bringing water from Jolarpettai from neighbouring Vellore district, the minister said it would happen in another two weeks.

The minister also said a team of officials has been deployed to strengthen rain water harvesting in parts of the city.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram