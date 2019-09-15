As Chinmayanand Rape Case Gets Murkier, Bigg Boss Fame Swami Threatens 'Rebellion by Hindus'

Shahjahanpur: The father of a law student, who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping her, on Sunday termed the leakage of the video footage given to the SIT by his daughter, as a "conspiracy" and said he would request the Supreme Court to order a probe into it.

"From where have the screenshots and videos come to the social media? The screenshots have been posted even on various social media platforms. These were given to the SIT by my daughter. This is a conspiracy," he said. He said he would inform the Supreme Court about it and seek a probe in the entire matter.

Meanwhile, Swami Omji, a self-styled godman, on Sunday came out in support of Chinmayanand. "If any false case is registered against Chinamayanand, then crores of Hindus will hit the streets throughout the country and rise in rebellion," said Omji, who was also a contestant in reality TV show Bigg Boss.

"The UP government must not register any case of rape against Chinmayanand and if it has been lodged, it must be be withdrawn," he said. Omji claimed the girl student had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi and it was at their behest that a zero FIR was lodged against Chinmayanand.

The law student had on Saturday given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations after the sleuths asked her to submit whatever evidence she had against the former Union minister.

The SIT, set up on Supreme Court orders, had taken the woman to Chinmayanand's bedroom on Friday morning and had collected various pieces of evidence. The special investigation team had quizzed the student's mother on Saturday, they said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.