As Chinmayanand Rape Case Gets Murkier, Bigg Boss Fame Swami Threatens 'Rebellion by Hindus'
Meanwhile, UP law student's father termed the leakage of the video footage given to the SIT by his daughter, as a 'conspiracy' and said he would request the Supreme Court to order a probe into it.
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Shahjahanpur: The father of a law student, who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping her, on Sunday termed the leakage of the video footage given to the SIT by his daughter, as a "conspiracy" and said he would request the Supreme Court to order a probe into it.
"From where have the screenshots and videos come to the social media? The screenshots have been posted even on various social media platforms. These were given to the SIT by my daughter. This is a conspiracy," he said. He said he would inform the Supreme Court about it and seek a probe in the entire matter.
Meanwhile, Swami Omji, a self-styled godman, on Sunday came out in support of Chinmayanand. "If any false case is registered against Chinamayanand, then crores of Hindus will hit the streets throughout the country and rise in rebellion," said Omji, who was also a contestant in reality TV show Bigg Boss.
"The UP government must not register any case of rape against Chinmayanand and if it has been lodged, it must be be withdrawn," he said. Omji claimed the girl student had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi and it was at their behest that a zero FIR was lodged against Chinmayanand.
The law student had on Saturday given a pen drive containing 43 videos to the SIT to support her allegations after the sleuths asked her to submit whatever evidence she had against the former Union minister.
The SIT, set up on Supreme Court orders, had taken the woman to Chinmayanand's bedroom on Friday morning and had collected various pieces of evidence. The special investigation team had quizzed the student's mother on Saturday, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On Aarav's Birthday, Akshay Kumar Says He is Glad to Be on His Son's Speed Dial
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- 5-Years-Old Recreates 'Up' Moment With Great Grandparents for Birthday Photoshoot
- Delhi Airport Facial Recognition Trial Calls for Establishment of Cybersecurity Laws
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser