As Citizens & BJP Gear Up for Grand Affair, PM Modi Plans to Start His 69th Birthday With a Visit to Mother
After meeting mother Heeraben, PM Modi will fly from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in Narmada district to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada.
File Photo of Narendra Modi and Heeraben Modi. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: On his 69th birthday on September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to begin his special day with a visit to his mother Heeraben, who stays in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.
The prime minister arrived in Ahmedabad late on Monday, where he received a grand welcome by chief minister Vijay Rupani amidst a decked up airport. Modi will spend the night at Gandhinagar Rajbhavan before leaving at 6am for Raisin village, where his 98-year-old mother lives with her younger son Pankaj Modi.
After meeting Heeraben, PM Modi will fly from Gandhinagar to Kevadia in Narmada district to review programmes and projects including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada.
The prime minister is also scheduled to perform a "Maa Narmada Poojan" and visit the Sardar Sarovar dam control room, following which he will head to Duttatreya Mandir in Garudeshwar village and a children's park. He will also address a public meeting at Kevadia, a town approximately 200 km from Ahmedabad.
PM Modi's visit comes as water level in the dam in Narmada district reached its highest capacity at 138.68 metres on Sunday for the first time since its height was raised in 2017. The prime minister will also launch the 'Namami Narmade Mahotsav'.
Several exhibitions showcasing Modi's social work will also be held to celebrate the prime minister's birthday. Several schools have been asked to hold special programmes, while individuals are also gearing up for the grand celebrations.
PM નરેન્દ્ર મોદીના જન્મદિવસે સુરતના સાયન્સ સેન્ટર ખાતે તેમના જીવન કથન અને કાર્યશૈલીને લગતું એક્ઝિબિશન યોજાશે. બે દિવસના એક્ઝિબિશનમાં સાંજે રોક બેન્ડ અને આતશબાજીનો કાર્યક્રમ પણ યોજવામાં આવશે. #NarendraModi #Surat @kirtesh87356110 @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/VhB12tn1ZF— News18Gujarati (@News18Guj) September 16, 2019
A bike rally has also been organised in PM Modi's birthplace Vadnagar to spread PM his social messages. The BJP, meanwhile, is celebrating 'seva saptah' (week of service) to mark the prime minister's birthday.
