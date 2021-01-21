As CM Jagan Gets Blamed for Temple Vandalism, Here are Some of the 100 Attacks That Shook Andhra

Serial attacks on religious places in Andhra Pradesh has been creating a major controversy in the state. More than 100 incidents have taken place so far in the state within a span of two years. The opposition parties blame Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for provoking the attacks.

The important incidents which made political rapture in the state are as follows:

June 10, 2019: Irregularities were reported in revenue Temple Hundi, from income at Vijayawada in Krishna District. No arrest was made. Investigation still underway.

July 9, 2019: Some anti-social elements had set the chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy in Antarvedi on fire in Antarvedi. Five people were taken into custody.

August 9, 2019: Death of 100 cows was reported overnight in Cow Protection House, Kottur. Investigation is still underway.

August 22, 2019: Religions propaganda was being reported to having been circulated on RTC bus tickets for Tirumala, Chittoor. Two TTD employees were suspended.

September 2, 2019: The Boards of 150 temples including Srisailam and Kanakadurgamma Temples were removed.

September 14, 2019: Three silver lions went missing from the silver chariot of Kanaka Durgamma Temple in Vijayawada.

September 23, 2019: Christian songs were published on TTD website. While songs of other religions were published in Gita Amrutalahari in page numbers 182, 183 and 184 in Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD), Chittoor District, 3 TTD employees were suspended.

September 24, 2019: The main deities symbols near Alipiri toll plaza were painted with Rose colour representing TRS party during KCR's visit to the Tirumala in Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD), Tirumala, Chittoor District.

September 27, 2019: Twenty idols of Mother Durga prepared for the 9 days festival were desecrated and destroyed at Sarpavaram, Kakinada, East Godavari District.

September 30, 2019: Offering of holy clothes to the deity in Tirumala by Jaganmohan Reddy was done without signing any declaration in Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam (TTD.

November 11, 2019: Singing of Christ songs was reported in Raja Venkatrama Raya Kala Mandir on top of Annavaram hill. When superintendent tried to stop, he was beaten at East Godavari District, following which five people were arrested.

December 25, 2020: Denduluru MLA Abbaya Chowdary had state Christmas greetings in temple premises at Dwaraka, Tirumala, West Godavari District.

December 29, 2020: Lord Rama's idol in Ramatheertham in Nellimarla Mandal was desecrated and destroyed. The head of the idol was separated and thrown away. The idol is 400 years old at Ramatheertham, Vizianagaram District. Few TDP leaders were arrested and the DGP himself stated that they were behind this incident.