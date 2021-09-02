As Congress Turns UP Heat on Price Hikes in MP, CM Chouhan Says 'Doing Everything Despite Crunch'

Responding to the Congress’s onslaught on steep prices in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that his government is offering cost-effective power, ration and Covid-19 treatment despite the many challenges.

Chouhan is being targeted by the Congress party which has mounted a vitriolic attack on the BJP government over price hike especially after the power crisis and in cooking gas. The opposition was already protesting the price rise in petrol and diesel.

Congress Kalapipal MLA Kunal Chaudhary even demanded a special session of the assembly on the inflation issue saying he will write to the assembly speaker on the matter.

While inaugurating a newly constructed bridge at Awlighat in Sehore, Chouhan said, “Kadki ke baad bhi main juta hua hun (I am busy doing my work despite financial crunch).” He hoped things will improve slowly and steadily.

“I offer inexpensive ration and electricity and treatment as well," said Chouhan adding that he doesn’t want the Covid treatment to be a burden for the poor.

Indirectly referring to a power crisis in the state, the Chief Minister said he is trying to ensure sufficient power even buying power at Rs 20 (a unit). To add, following heavy rains and flooding of coal mines, the power generation has taken a beating in the state amid a power production plunge.

Turning to farmers, CM Shivraj said he recovers only Rs 3,000 and offers them electricity worth Rs 51,000 for an electric motor that runs on 5 HP.

He announced that his native village Budni and nearby villages have seen 100% vaccination of the eligible population.

On Thursday, MP Congress from its Twitter handle fired several tweets on price hikes and one of them was tagged with a caricature that LPG cylinder could be seen in the museum if the price rise continues. Another tweet renamed BJP as Becho-Jalao-Party. Another tweet claimed that the Kamal Nath government used to offer 100-unit electricity in 100 rupees while the Shivraj government is offering darkness charging thousands of rupees in bills.

The party has already announced to undertake Jan Akrosh Yatra on September 8 for highlighting issues of public interests. Led by former minister PC Sharma party workers protested at Roshanpura square in Bhopal on Thursday on price hike in LPG cylinders. With regular price hikes, the price of a cylinder is inching towards Rs 1,000 mark in several cities.

Meanwhile, the Home minister shielded the BJP at the Centre on the issue saying the Centre had offered ration at home to 80 cr people in covid19 and has vaccinated 1.25 cr persons in a single day. When we have a session in assembly, they start shouting and are now calling for a special session, said Mishra commenting on the demand of a special session from the Congress party.

