As Covid-19 Cases Breach 8L Mark in Maharashtra, State Now Ahead of 5th Worst-affected Country

Maharashtra recorded its biggest daily jump of over 17,400 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its tally to 8,25,739. On Tuesday, the state saw 15,765 new cases and 320 fatalities, taking its tally to 8,08,306. It took the state seven days to get to 8 lakh from 7 lakh infections. According to a report in The Times of India, with these new figures, Maharashtra's caseload is now greater than that of Peru's, which is the fifth most-hit country. As on September 1, the total number of cases in the South American nation stood at 6,57,129.

Maharashtra's active cases breached the 2 lakh-mark on Wednesday while the toll crossed 25,000 with the addition of 292 fatalities. The state toll constitutes 38% of deaths in India. In what may be a cause of concern, the state’s positivity rate has again increased to 19% after it saw a decline two weeks ago.

Top government officials told the publication that after a small decline in the coronavirus positivity rate two weeks back, the positivity rate is now again at 19.2%. “This shows the prevalence of the infection and with the addition of a large number of new cases, recovery rate has stagnated to 72.4%,” a senior official was quoted as saying.

On Wednesday, Pune circle saw more than 4,700 Covid-19 infections and 58 fatalities whereas Mumbai circle, recorded 4,553 cases and 81 deaths. The cumulative cases in the MMR stand at 3.4 lakh, while Pune circle has 2.1 lakh infections and 5,314 deaths. Kolhapur division has reported 42,788 cases and 1,278 deaths. Aurangabad division has reported 31,990 cases and 931 deaths. While Latur division has reported 26,823 cases and 794 deaths, Akola division has registered 17,983 cases and 473 deaths. Meanwhile, the Nagpur division has seen 36,764 cases and 830 deaths.

Public health minister Rajesh Tope told ToI that there is a greater focus on the Pune region and that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was closely overseeing the situation prevailing in Pune.

“...Ulhasnagar city reported 24 fresh cases, taking its tally to 7,857, with 230 deaths. Presently in Ulhasnagar, out of 7,857 patients, 7,216 patients have recovered while 411are active. At Bhiwandi, where cases are under control, 33 fresh cases were reported, taking the total to 4,252, with 286 deaths. Beds are being added and aggressive testing being carried out in the district,” Tope was quoted as saying.

As many as 757 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 72 who died.