As Covid-19 Cases Cross 3,000-Mark in UP, CM Yogi Asks Officials to Conduct Special Review of Agra, Kanpur and Meerut

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to pay special attention to Agra, Kanpur and Meerut and asked them to conduct a special review of these districts.

The nodal officers posted in these districts will be sending their reports to the government twice a day. In a meeting on Sunday with "Team 11" – a team of dedicated officers handling the coronavirus cases – CM Yogi also directed the officials to ensure the safe return of workers and labourers coming from other states and emphasised on the strict adherence of lockdown in the three districts.

The Covid-19 tally in the state reached 3,467 on Sunday with 102 new cases reported from across the state. Agra continued to reel under the onslaught of the viral outbreak, with the number positive cases reaching 756. The district saw 13 new cases, and a total of 24 Covid-19 deaths have been reported. In a recent development, the Chief Medical Officer of Agra Mukesh Vats and Additional Director Health and Family Welfare AK Mittal were replaced by RC Pandey and Avinash Kumar Singh, respectively.

In Kanpur, seven new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the Covid-19 tally to 301. Kanpur has so far reported six deaths. Fifty-eight people have been discharged while 237 cases remain active.

Meanwhile, 22 new cases were reported from Meerut on Sunday taking the tally to 242. Meerut has recorded 13 coronavirus deaths. Sixty-five patients have been discharged, while there are 164 active cases.

Earlier on Sunday, on the instructions of CM Yogi, the command of Covid Care was given to three senior IAS and IPS officers in these three districts. UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) MD Anil Garg and IG Deepak Ratan have been posted in Kanpur. Principal Secretary Infrastructure Alok Kumar and IG Vijay Kumar have been posted in Agra. The command of Meerut has been given to Irrigation Department Principal Secretary T Venkatesh and IG Laxmi Singh. Besides this, orders have been issued for the posting of two senior health department officers. The chief minister has asked these officials to submit a report from the districts every morning and evening.

Addressing a press briefing on Sunday, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that as per the directions of the chief minister, Shramik special trains were operating to bring migrant labourers from other states to Uttar Pradesh.

"On Sunday too, more than 70,000 people returned to Uttar Pradesh in 57 trains. About three lakh people are expected to return in the coming days. The stations of 40 districts in Uttar Pradesh have been equipped to receive the Shramik Special trains. Under the directives from CM Yogi, so far, over two lakh people have arrived by 215 trains in the state and 200 more additional trains have been permitted to ply," Awasthi said.

He added that these trains would arrive in the next two days.

"Medical check-up of the people is being conducted at the station itself and they are being sent for home quarantine based on their health condition," Awasthi added.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that in order to strengthen the fight against coronavirus, an Electronic Covid Care Support (ECCS) network has been established.

"Through this system, medical advice will be provided to Covid and non-Covid hospitals and doctors. If doctors of any hospital do not have expert knowledge regarding treatment, then they can contact the ECCS team for advice. For this, the divisional level hospitals will play the role of mentors,” he said.