As Covid-19 Cases Plummet to 18, Madhya Pradesh Eases Curbs for Cinema Halls, Restaurants, Markets

With Covid-19 cases on a steady decline in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has decided to further ease the lockdown restrictions in the state.

As per the new guidelines, cinema halls can now operate with 50% of the seating capacity whereas restaurants can function with 100% seating capacity with immediate effect.

The number of guests has been doubled up to 100 while up to 50 attendees can now take part in the last rites.

Markets, which were earlier allowed to open only till 8 pm, will now be able to function till 10 pm.

The decisions came after a review meeting held by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He told in-charge ministers and officials to be alert on the projected third wave of the pandemic in August. The chief minister also asked the officials to keep urging the public to maintain Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Fresh cases hit a record low

The cases of fresh infections hit a record low on Monday as the 52 districts together reported 18 cases in 24 hours. Total 44 districts had zero cases while active cases have plummeted to 296. Bhopal had eight cases, Indore three and Jabalpur, Neemuch, Rajgarh, Singrauli, Sagar and Shivpuri had a single case each. The dreaded positivity rate, which set alarm bells ringing in April-May, is 0.02% at present. Still, the state is persisting with over 70,000 daily tests.

Over 2.39 cr vaccinated in MP

Over 2.39 crore people have been offered vaccine jabs in Madhya Pradesh, including 2.01 crore who have been inoculated with the first dose. Second dose has been administered to over 38 lakh people. Amid vaccine crunch, 14 government and 16 private facilities are offering vaccinations in the state.

