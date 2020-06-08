As Covid-19 Cases Rise in Maharashra, Govt Cyber Cell Battles to Stop Forwards with Patients' Names; 254 Held So Far

Mumbai: Maharashtra government’s cyber cell has cracked the whip on people spreading rumours about Covid through social media. Till date, the cyber cell has arrested 254 persons and has registered 462 cases across the state. A fresh case was registered in Pune where the accused tried to give political colour to coronavirus, on his Facebook profile page. “This would have led to deterioration of law and order situation there, and would have disturbed the peace in the society,” a cyber department official note stated.

The cyber cell of Maharashtra government has now appealed to people to keep the setting of WhatsApp groups to ‘admin only’ if people forward information about personal details of Covid-19 patients, or any such objectionable forwards. “It is an offence to publish and forward names and personal details of Corona patients,” the note stated.

Of the 462 offences registered in the State, 192 have been registered for forwarding objectionable WhatsApp forwards; 186 for objectionable Facebook posts, 23 for objectionable TikTok videos; eight for objectionable tweets and four for spreading wrong information on Instagram. Forty-nine offences have been registered for misuse of other social media like YouTube, audio clips.

Maximum number of cases have been reported from Beed (46), followed by Pune Rural (38), Jalgaon (33), and Mumbai (28).