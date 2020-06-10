INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

As Covid-19 Cases Rise, Kejriwal Meets Home Minister, Says Centre Has Assured Delhi Govt of All Help

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (left) greets Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (left) greets Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally of such cases to over 32,000 the national capital, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 984.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 10, 2020, 10:32 PM IST
Share this:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discus with him the coronavirus situation in the national capital.

Kejriwal said Shah has assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

"Met Sh Amit Shah, Hon'ble HM. Discussed the situation on corona in Delhi in detail. He assured of all cooperation," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said in a tweet.

An official said there was a detailed discussion between the two leaders on the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people from other states start coming to Delhi for COVID-19 treatment. He said the AAP dispensation will implement Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order overruling his government's decisions on reservation of state-run and private hospitals for Delhiites as "this is not the time for disagreements and politics".

The Shah-Kejriwal meeting comes days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanded immediate release of funds to give salaries to employees of the Delhi government and for other matters.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 1,501 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally near 33,000, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 984.

This is the second time when over 1,500 case have been reported in a day in Delhi. The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.

(With inputs from agencies)


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading