As Covid-19 Cases Rise, Weekend Curfews In J&K To Continue Till May 31

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded their biggest single-day spike of 3,832 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 1,79,915 despite a weekend curfew in place. The officials said shops, fuel stations, and other business establishments were shut across the UT during the weekend. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed lockdown in 11 districts — Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur — at 7 pm on Thursday. In the rest of the nine districts — Bandipora, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban — the lockdown came into effect at 7 pm on Friday. The lockdown across the UT will remain in force till 7 am on Monday.

However, weekend curfews may continue till May 31, given the rising cases. In the coming weekends, the curfew will begin from 7PM Friday and continue till 7 AM Monday. During this period public parks are likely to remain closed, and Public transport will be operational in 50 percent occupancy. 50 percent shops with rotation will also remain closed and 20 people in Funeral, 50 in other functions will be allowed. All shopping complexes will remain shut, however, religious places with remain open.

Currently, lockdown is in force in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continued to remain imposed across the UT.

The security forces put barricades on roads at many places in the city as well as in other district headquarters of the valley and the Jammu region to prevent the movement of people. However, essential and emergency services were allowed during this period.

