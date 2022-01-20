As Covid-19 Cases Surge, Red Volunteers Back on Bengal Streets to Help People

Much like their efforts during the first and second wave of Covid-19, Red Volunteers are once again on the field in West Bengal, aiding families with members suffering from the novel coronavirus. Besides, they are also spreading awareness through loudspeakers in congested places like marketplaces.

The Red Volunteers are carrying out sanitisation drives not only in Kolkata but also on roads and areas in rural Bengal. According to the organization, Red Volunteers will also provide oxygen cylinders if the need arises.

This is exactly what is being seen in the Sonakhali area of Daspur No. 2 block of West Midnapore district. The Red Volunteers of Jodi Daspur 2 block claim that their drive and efforts are not just carried out on a single day but daily. Besides sanitisation drives, they said they have also started running health camps for the people in the area.

According to the Red Volunteers, they will visit anyone infected with Covid as soon as they receive a call notifying them of the same. Apart from that, they said they can be reached out in case of an emergency.

Right from the first outbreak of the coronavirus, members of the left front have maintained community kitchens and labour canteens to stand by the people. The student wing of the left front had formed a team of volunteers to aid people in distress in the middle of the pandemic and had come to be known as ‘Red Volunteers’ by the people of the state.

These few like-minded youths also delivered cylinders of oxygen at the doorsteps of those needing them at odd hours, even in the dead of night.

