As Covid-19 Crisis Deepens, Chhattisgarh Goes For Absolute Lockdown In Raipur From April 9 To 19

Following a steep surge in fresh Covid-19 infections in the last few days, Chhattisgarh administration announced an absolute lockdown in the capital Raipur from April 9 to April 19.

All district collectors have also been authorised to decide on the issue of lockdown according to the given local conditions.

The stringent prohibitions ordered in Raipur will be in place till 6am April 19, district collector S Bharathidasan said in an order issued on Wednesday.

Unlike the lockdown imposed last year, it will be a comprehensive prohibition requiring closure of all private, government and commercial establishments. Even grocery and vegetable shops aren’t allowed to function. Milk supply could only be done in two hours (twice) daily.

Besides, only petrol pumps and chemist shops are allowed to function in this period. Even media persons have been asked not to venture out unless in urgent situations, and have been advised to work from home.

Those with special passes will only be allowed to move around in the city and all others are required to be at home. Industrial and construction activities will be allowed if the labourers are kept at the site with all the arrangements and safety measures.

The tiny state of Chhattisgarh in the first six days of April has reported over 37,000 fresh Covid-19 cases and is the second most impacted State after Maharashtra in terms of fresh Covid-19 wave.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday has suspended movement of passenger vehicles between these two neighbouring States till April 15.

Up from average 6,000 fresh cases daily, the total fresh infections have crossed 9,000 mark on Tuesday as the State reported 9,921 new cases of infections, including whopping 2,841 fresh cases in State capital Raipur. Accordingly, the test positivity rate has suddenly jumped over 20% on Tuesday sending ripples in administration.

Including 1,000 in Raipur, over 4,400 have died across the State. The lockdown starts on April 9 at 6am in Raipur.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had convened a high level meeting in Raipur on Wednesday over the Covid-19 threat. After the meeting, Minister Ravindra Chaubey had said that collectors have been empowered to take calls on lockdown in their domain. Where is required, lockdown will be imposed for breaking the Covid-19 chain, the Minister said.

Since last year, the State has reported over 3.86 lakh Covid-19 cases. Presently, there are 52,445 active cases of infection in the State.

Durg (1838), Rajnandgaon (940), Bilaspur (545), Mahasamund (468) and Korba (294) are other worst affected districts in the State apart from Raipur.

Earlier last week, the Durg district administration had announced lockdown for nine days starting from April 6.

Earlier on the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held meetings with various organisations and urged every section to extend support in the fight against Covid-19. The CM has also ordered better treatment facilities including beds fitted with oxygen supplies. He also instructed officers to ensure food and other amenities to needy public in the lockdown area.

