As Covid-19 Rears its Head Again, Know Status of School and College Exams Across States

Amid the alarming situation of increasing COVID-19 cases in India, many restrictions have been imposed again in several states. In Gujarat, the night curfew has been extended while the Maharashtra government has issued fresh curbs which are applicable till March 31. With the rising number of infections, school authorities in some states have again started closing the physical classes and making changes in the exam schedule. Below is the state-wise status of schools, colleges and the examinations :

Maharashtra:

The schools in various parts of the state have been ordered to close down. In Palghar, both the government and private schools and colleges have been asked to shut until further notice, whereas, in Pune, an order has been issued to keep schools and colleges closed till March 31. The board exams for both class 10 and 12 will be held offline. For class 12, the examinations will be held between April 23 and May 21, 2021. Whereas, for Class 10, the exams will be conducted between April 29 and May 20.

Gujarat:

Considering the spike in Covid-19 cases, the government has shut down schools in Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar, and Junagadh. The offline exams of universities and colleges have been postponed till April 10. The board examinations have also been extended. According to the new date sheet, the exams will start on May 10.

Tamil Nadu:

In Tamil Nadu, the schools are open for classes 9 to 12, and online classes are going on for the rest of the students. The Tamil Nadu government has promoted students of class 9, 10, and 11 without holding examinations. The class 12 exams will commence on May 3, 2021, and end on May 21, 2021.

Punjab:

Due to a spike in COVID-19 incidents, the Punjab government has decided to close schools across the state until March 31. The Punjab School Education Board has decided to postpone the board examinations for Class 10 and 12, which were earlier scheduled to begin on April 9 and March 22 respectively. The updated date sheet will be published on PSEB’s official website.

Kerala:

In Kerala, the regular offline classes for 10 and 12 resumed in January this year, whereas online classes are also going on. The Senior Secondary Examinations in the state will be conducted for eight days between April 8 and 29, 2021. The Higher Secondary Examination will be held between April 8 and 30, 2021. The vocational higher secondary examination will be held from April 9 and 30, 2021. The examinations of Kerala Technical University have been rescheduled from April 5.

Karnataka:

The schools remain closed for classes 1 to 5 while they are functioning normally for students from standard 6 to 12. Colleges are also open. The state government has not taken any immediate decision on closing schools and colleges or postponing exams. The exams will be held between May and June, 2021. However, keeping in mind the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government stated that it plans to start the next academic session for schools from July 15, 2021.

Jammu Kashmir:

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has formally announced the JKBOSE 10 and 12 Exam 2021 dates for students from Jammu Region. According to the official announcement, the exams will commence from April 1, 2021. Class 10 exams for secondary students will be held from April 3 to 24, whereas the Class 12 Exam for senior secondary students would be held from April 1 to 29, 2021.