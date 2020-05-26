As Covid-19 Ushers in the 'New Normal', Take This Poll to Tell Us How Your Life Will Change Post Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic, which took over the world and each of our lives, suddenly and completely is going to redefine the word 'normal' for us. Covid-19 has changed the ways of the world already and there seems to be no going back. The 'new normal' would witness entirely different scenarios at work, in public spaces and also in our homes.

At micro level, the pandemic is going to affect our personal hygiene and habits as soaps, sanitisers become a must and masks get added to our everyday accessories. At macro level, new ways of working, travelling and eating emerge as we work from home while we also ensure that we cook at home as much as possible instead of eating outside or ordering food online. At least, this is what the near future appears to be as everybody is trying to protect themselves amid this fast spreading disease.

The pandemic and the lockdown it has induced has affected all of our lives. Take the poll below and tell us how your life and habits have and will change after we all emerge from this lockdown. The poll closes on May 28.

