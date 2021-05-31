As Covid Cases Continue to Fall in Rajasthan, Govt Eases Lockdown Restrictions

As the declining trend in COVID-19 cases continued, the Rajasthan government on Monday issued guidelines to start the "unlock" process by easing certain restrictions from June 2. According to the guidelines for the modified lockdown, exemption for various activities will be given only in areas where the positivity rate is less than 10 percent or the use of oxygen, ICU and ventilator beds is less than 60 percent.

All government offices of the state will open from 9:30 AM to 4 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees till June 7, and after that with 50 percent employees. At the same time, private offices can be opened up to 2 PM with the presence of 25 percent employees.

Intra-district movement of private vehicles will be allowed from 5 AM to 12 noon from Tuesday to Friday. After June 8, traffic will be allowed in the entire state from 5 AM to 12 noon. The weekend curfew will remain in force every Friday afternoon from 12 noon to 5 AM Tuesday till the number of active cases in the state reduces to 10,000.

"Public discipline curfew" will continue on the rest of the days from 12 noon to 5 AM the next day.

