As Covid Cases Decline, Kolkata Metro to Run Additional Trains

The Kolkata Metro on Saturday announced that it will increase the number of trains and extend its service hours. The decision comes just 48 hours after the West Bengal government announced relaxation in the night curfew. According to the new guidelines, the night curfew will be in effect between 11 pm and 5 am. Currently, the night curfew hours are between 9 pm and 5 am.

According to an official communique, Kolkata Metro will now run 240 trains up and down from August 16, and the last Metro will leave Subhash and Dumdum at 9 pm. The last train from Dakshineswar will be available at 8:48 pm. With Covid-19 restrictions in place currently, Kolkata Metro’s last train leaves at 8 pm.

The authorities told the media that there will be a gap of five minutes between each metro and the commuters can avail themselves metro services from Monday to Friday.

The officials added that on Saturdays, they will operate only 104 trains that will be staff special, and the services will be available between 8 am to 11:30 pm and 3:30 pm to 6:15 pm.

The West Bengal government on Thursday extended Covid-19 restrictions until August 30 but eased some norms

The Mamata Banerjee-led government has allowed the opening of swimming pools and auditoriums with 50 per cent capacity.

“We are easing Covid-19 restrictions as Coronavirus cases are decreasing, but with the danger of a third wave, we are not allowing many things to open," said Mamata.

With the relaxation, the business community is hoping that the food and beverage industry, suffering major losses since the year, will see a boom in business.

