As Covid Cases Ebb in Mumbai, Dengue Surges, EG Wards Report Most Cases

As Covid-19 Infections ebb across Mumbai, now dengue cases are spiralling not only in the financial capital but across Maharashtra. Several hospitals in Mumbai have registered more dengue and malaria admissions than Covid in the past month.

On Tuesday, BMC confirmed 85 cases in September so far and the numbers don’t include suspected hospitalisation or cases that don’t have a lab-confirmed diagnosis. A Times of India report stated that from a dozen dengue cases in June, it rose to 28 in July and 144 in August, and no deaths have been reported till now.

Reportedly, since January, 305 dengue cases have been recorded in the city. In all of 2020, 129 cases were reported, and in 2019, total 920 cases.

Most of the dengue cases have been reported from E (Mazgaon, Byculla), G south (Dharavi, Dadar, Mahim) and G north (Worli, Prabhadevi, Mahalaxmi) wards. Authorities state that the dengue menace has become endemic in some wards and vector control is proving a challenge due to vast open spaces, such as railways tracks and yards. The BMC’s pesticide control team added that breeding inside homes is a major issue as well.

Bombay Hospital, which has been focusing on Covid for the past 17 months, saw more dengue and malaria admissions for a month. Dr Gautam Bhansali told TOI that it has nearly 20 dengue patients and most have typical presentations of falling platelets and WBC counts. Dr Shahid Bharmare, who consults with three hospitals in the central suburbs, said they have tackled more cases of malaria, dengue, and respiratory infections than Covid recently.

