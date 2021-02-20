As Covid Cases Rise, Pune Enforces Strict Covid Guidelines; Authorities Collected Rs 23 L in Fines

With 3,909 new coronavirus cases reported since Friday, Maharashtra is witnessing another wave of rising infections. To curb this sudden rise of cases, authorities in Maharashtra’s Pune city are making sure that they take strict action against those flouting the hygiene rules that have been put in place.

According to a report by Times Now, the Pune Municipal Corporation, the Pune and the railway police have together filed around 4,754 cases against the COVID-19 prevention rule offenders from February 10 to February 17, 2021. The cases have also led to a collection of over Rs 23 lakh in penalty. The fine for not wearing face masks is Rs 500 in Maharashtra.

In an earlier statement made by Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope, who himself tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, he said that the state government will consider raising fines for violation of social gathering guidelines, but local authorities should ensure that strict action was taken against defaulters.

According to a report by the Press Trust of India, Tope said on Monday that the Health Ministry of Maharashtra has given instructions that the “3T formula” of tracing, testing and treatment be implemented strictly, effectively.

He said that testing needs to be increased and people have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Tope added that the sudden spike in the coronavirus cases needs to be curbed because the government does not want to go in for a lockdown at this point.

Speaking on the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state, Tope said the state was waiting for the centre to start the second round of administering the vaccine doses, adding that the vaccine should be given free to those belonging to the poor and or lower-middle-class background.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar held a meeting with the divisional commissioners and district collectors of the state via video conferencing. According to ANI, Thackeray said that if people did not wear face masks or follow the COVID-19 rules, then the district and police administration had the responsibility to strictly enforce these rules. He further said that the authorities must take strict, punitive action without showing any leniency.

Maharashtra has a total of 45,956 active cases of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.