As Cyclone 'Bulbul' Makes Landfall, PM Modi Assures Mamata Banerjee of 'All Possible Assistance'

Kolkata: As cyclone ‘Bulbul’ made landfall in the Bay of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that all possible assistance will be provided by the Centre for relief.

The prime minister in a tweet on Sunday wrote, “Reviewed the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions and heavy rain in parts of Eastern India.” Modi said he also spoke with Banerjee regarding the situation arising due to Cyclone Bulbul. "Assured all possible assistance from the Centre. I pray for everyone's safety and well-being," he added.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also praised Banerjee for tackling the situation in the state effectively. “Adverse impact has been contained-thanks to Hon’ble CM leading from the front and there being synergy between State and Central agencies. Appeal to NGOs to particularly come forward and render rehabilitation assistance to the needy,” Dhankar wrote on Twitter.

The very severe Cyclone ‘Bulbul’ made landfall at West Bengal’s Sagar island around 8 pm on Saturday and by Sunday early morning is moved northeastwards into neighbouring Bangladesh, hovering over the Sunderbans delta.

After making landfall, the cyclone was downgraded from a very severe cyclonic storm to a severe cyclonic storm. It stayed in very severe category for only a few hours after which its windspeed dropped considerably.

The Kolkata unit of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone’s landfall moved towards Bangladesh. In Bengal, South 24-Parganas district was worst affected as it wreaked havoc with a speed of 120-130 kmph.

IMD Kolkata Director GC Das said, “The landfall was very severe. The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul weakened into a cyclonic storm on Sunday and lay centered over Bangladesh and adjoining coastal West Bengal.”

Since Saturday, the Cyclone has triggered heavy rains in parts of Eastern India. Till Saturday, three deaths reported from West Bengal’s Bashirhat and Nandigram area.

Meanwhile, all public transport (including trains and ferry) systems resumed in Bengal. Normal flight services were also resumed since morning at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.