English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall in Puri, Here's What it Really Means
Cyclone Fani made landfall in the coastal parts of the state earlier on Friday, which was accompanied by strong winds, lashing rain and rising sea waves.
In this satellite image acquired from the Indian Metrological Department, shows Cyclone Fani in the Bay of Bengal. (Image: Indian Metrological Department via AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: Odisha is in the midst of yet another super cyclone, named Fani. Around 10,000 villages and more than 50 towns on the path of the super cyclone have been evacuated.
The cyclone made a landfall in the coastal parts of the state earlier on Friday.
Here is what a landfall means.
A Landfall is the intersection of the center of a tropical cyclone with a coastline, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Typically, in strong tropical cyclones, a landfall occurs when the eye of the cyclone moves over land.
What's interesting is that the eye itself may not be as dangerous as the dreaded 'eyewall'. "The eyewall is a ring of horrific thunderstorms surrounding the eye, and it's the eyewall we have to be scared of. And if a storm makes landfall, we're going to have to deal with the eyewall," says an article on Popular Science's website.
A landfall is often accompanied by strong winds, lashing rain and rising sea waves that could endanger people and cause damage to property in land.
On the positive side, when a hurricane - or a cyclone or a typhoon - hits land, it starts to lose speed and energy as it loses its source of both from the warm ocean waters, says the US National Ocean Service. Therefore, the further the hurricane gets over land, the faster the storm ebbs.
Interestingly, hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons are all the same weather phenomenon. They are called by different names in different places. In the Atlantic and Northeast Pacific, the term 'hurricane' is used. In the Northwest Pacific, it is called a 'typhoon' and in the Southern Pacific and the Indian Ocean, it is called a 'cyclone'.
A cyclone typically comes over land with exceptionally strong wind and heavy rainfall. Typically, if the eye of the cyclone stays on top of warm water, the hurricane keeps to its full strength. Once the eye moves over land, the cyclone rapidly dissipates, according to hurricanescience.org
When the cyclone approaches land, the outer edges start incorporating the air over the land. This air - often cooler and drier than the one propelling the cyclone - moves inward toward the eye of the cyclone, as hurricane science describes it. This creates pockets of convergence of the two gusts of air - the warm and wet and the cool and dry - which then leads to phenomena like thunderstorms and tornadoes.
The cyclone made a landfall in the coastal parts of the state earlier on Friday.
Here is what a landfall means.
A Landfall is the intersection of the center of a tropical cyclone with a coastline, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Typically, in strong tropical cyclones, a landfall occurs when the eye of the cyclone moves over land.
What's interesting is that the eye itself may not be as dangerous as the dreaded 'eyewall'. "The eyewall is a ring of horrific thunderstorms surrounding the eye, and it's the eyewall we have to be scared of. And if a storm makes landfall, we're going to have to deal with the eyewall," says an article on Popular Science's website.
A landfall is often accompanied by strong winds, lashing rain and rising sea waves that could endanger people and cause damage to property in land.
On the positive side, when a hurricane - or a cyclone or a typhoon - hits land, it starts to lose speed and energy as it loses its source of both from the warm ocean waters, says the US National Ocean Service. Therefore, the further the hurricane gets over land, the faster the storm ebbs.
Interestingly, hurricanes, cyclones, and typhoons are all the same weather phenomenon. They are called by different names in different places. In the Atlantic and Northeast Pacific, the term 'hurricane' is used. In the Northwest Pacific, it is called a 'typhoon' and in the Southern Pacific and the Indian Ocean, it is called a 'cyclone'.
A cyclone typically comes over land with exceptionally strong wind and heavy rainfall. Typically, if the eye of the cyclone stays on top of warm water, the hurricane keeps to its full strength. Once the eye moves over land, the cyclone rapidly dissipates, according to hurricanescience.org
When the cyclone approaches land, the outer edges start incorporating the air over the land. This air - often cooler and drier than the one propelling the cyclone - moves inward toward the eye of the cyclone, as hurricane science describes it. This creates pockets of convergence of the two gusts of air - the warm and wet and the cool and dry - which then leads to phenomena like thunderstorms and tornadoes.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
-
Tuesday 30 April , 2019
Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 IPL 2019, CSK vs DC: Can CSK Start Winning Without MS Dhoni ?
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 War Of Words: Congress-BJP Trade Barbs Over Rahul Gandhi’s Citizenship Row
Tuesday 30 April , 2019 Gautam Gambhir On Two Voter IDs, Challenge Of Debate And Full Statehood
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Afghan Fan Recreates ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy With Grass, Stumps the Internet
- When Sanya Malhotra was Called Out on Instagram for Wearing Fake Fashion
- Blake Lively Suprises Everyone With Her Baby Bump at Detective Pikachu Premiere
- Varun Dhawan is Beach Ready on Grazia’s Latest Cover
- Star Wars’ Chewbacca, Actor Peter Mayhew, Passes Away at 74
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results