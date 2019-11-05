Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

As Cyclone 'Maha' Looms, 3-Day School & College Holiday in Maharashtra's Palghar

The fishermen who are out in the sea have been asked to return or take shelter in nearest ports.

PTI

Updated:November 5, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
As Cyclone 'Maha' Looms, 3-Day School & College Holiday in Maharashtra's Palghar
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)

Thane: Schools and colleges in coastal Palghar district of Maharashtra will remain closed from November 6 to 8 in view of warning of heavy rain due to cyclone `Maha'.

Fishermen in Palghar and neighbouring Thane districts have also been asked not to venture into the sea, officials said.

Palghar district collector Kailas Shinde has ordered closure of schools and colleges for three days, said chief of the district disaster management cell Vivekananda Kadam on Tuesday.

Chief secretary of Maharashtra Ajoy Mehta had reviewed the situation in the region on Monday. Fishermen from Thane and Palghar districts have been asked not to venture into the sea for the next three-four days, said an official release.

The fishermen who are out in the sea have been asked to return or take shelter in nearest ports. Villages near the coast have been placed on high alert, the release added.

According to the Met department, parts of the coastal Konkan, central Maharashtra and Marthawada are likely to receive rains due to severe cyclonic storm Maha which is expected to make landfall on the Gujarat coast on November 7.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram