As Cyclone Vayu Heads Towards Gujarat, Here's a List of Precautionary Measures During the Storm

Gujarat is on high alert to deal with Cyclone Vayu which is likely to hit the state coast near Veraval on Thursday, say officials. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rains with winds sweeping across parts of the state at speed ranging from 75 km per hour to a maximum of 135 km.The National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India, has said that the deep depression over East central and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area intensified into Cyclonic Storm 'Vayu' and it is very likely to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours.According to MeT officials, the cyclone is expected to be closest to the Saurashtra Coast by June 12 and between June 12 and June 14, the western-most parts of Saurashtra and Kutch region in Gujarat could witness strong winds and heavy rains.The cyclone might bring light showers to cities, like Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Veraval and Bhuj on June 12 and June 13.As Cyclone Vayu gears up to hit the Indian coastal areas, here is a list of Dos and Donts to keep people safe and alerted during the tough times.• Remain calm and ignore rumours.• Keep your mobile phones charged.• Use SMS.• Stay tuned to the news for weather updates.• Store documents and other valuables in waterproof containers.• Prepare an emergency kit.• Carry out repairs at home.• Don't leave sharp objects loose.• Untie cattle or other animals.• Switch off electrical mains, gas supply.• Keep doors and windows shut.• If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of the cyclone.• Listen to a radio/transistor.• Drink boiled/chlorinated water.• Rely only on official warnings.• Don't enter damaged buildings.•Watch out for broken electric poles, wires, other sharp objects.• Seek a safe shelter ASAP.• Keep a radio set with extra batteries handy.• Keep boats/rafts tied in a safe place.• Don't venture out to sea.Avoid listening to rumours at such times.