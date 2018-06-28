As Daughters Face Acid Attack Threat and Harassment, UP Man Writes to PM Modi and Yogi

A Muslim man from Mawana, 25 kilometres from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging them to help him in protecting his four daughters from harassment by the men in neighbourhood.The father of four girls aged 17, 16, 14 and 12 sought help after miscreants barged into his house and harassed his four daughters, the culprits even threatened to throw acid on the girls.The girls have stopped going to Madrasa they were studying in fearing harassment.The local police have started a probe into the alleged harassment case. “We have received a complaint from a man who alleged that his four daughters are being harassed by a few men in the neighbourhood. It is difficult for them to even get out of the house. Investigation is underway,” said Rajesh Kumar, a senior police officer in Meerut.The father’s letter went viral on social media on Tuesday, the day when a global survey of the Thomson Reuters Foundation ranked India as the most dangerous country for women.Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the girls said, “We stopped going to the Madrasa due to it (harassment). They barged into our house, threatened us of acid attack. Even living at home has become difficult.”The man in his letter has written that the men have been bullying and stalking his daughters for many months.When all efforts failed, the man was ultimately forced to write to PM Modi and CM Yogi.