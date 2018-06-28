English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
As Daughters Face Acid Attack Threat and Harassment, UP Man Writes to PM Modi and Yogi
The father’s letter went viral on social media on Tuesday, the day when a global survey of the Thomson Reuters Foundation ranked India as the most dangerous country for women.
The father of four girls aged 17, 16, 14 and 12 sought help after miscreants barged into his house and harassed his four daughters.
Lucknow: A Muslim man from Mawana, 25 kilometres from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging them to help him in protecting his four daughters from harassment by the men in neighbourhood.
The father of four girls aged 17, 16, 14 and 12 sought help after miscreants barged into his house and harassed his four daughters, the culprits even threatened to throw acid on the girls.
The girls have stopped going to Madrasa they were studying in fearing harassment.
The local police have started a probe into the alleged harassment case. “We have received a complaint from a man who alleged that his four daughters are being harassed by a few men in the neighbourhood. It is difficult for them to even get out of the house. Investigation is underway,” said Rajesh Kumar, a senior police officer in Meerut.
The father’s letter went viral on social media on Tuesday, the day when a global survey of the Thomson Reuters Foundation ranked India as the most dangerous country for women.
Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the girls said, “We stopped going to the Madrasa due to it (harassment). They barged into our house, threatened us of acid attack. Even living at home has become difficult.”
The man in his letter has written that the men have been bullying and stalking his daughters for many months.
When all efforts failed, the man was ultimately forced to write to PM Modi and CM Yogi.
Also Watch
The father of four girls aged 17, 16, 14 and 12 sought help after miscreants barged into his house and harassed his four daughters, the culprits even threatened to throw acid on the girls.
The girls have stopped going to Madrasa they were studying in fearing harassment.
The local police have started a probe into the alleged harassment case. “We have received a complaint from a man who alleged that his four daughters are being harassed by a few men in the neighbourhood. It is difficult for them to even get out of the house. Investigation is underway,” said Rajesh Kumar, a senior police officer in Meerut.
The father’s letter went viral on social media on Tuesday, the day when a global survey of the Thomson Reuters Foundation ranked India as the most dangerous country for women.
Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the girls said, “We stopped going to the Madrasa due to it (harassment). They barged into our house, threatened us of acid attack. Even living at home has become difficult.”
The man in his letter has written that the men have been bullying and stalking his daughters for many months.
When all efforts failed, the man was ultimately forced to write to PM Modi and CM Yogi.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio's First Look Will Leave You Excited for Tarantino's Masterpiece
- Wayne Rooney Set to Finalise Major League Soccer Move: Source
- Virat Kohli Keen to Experiment With Batting Order, Wilson Stays Positive
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Sister Dislocates Shoulder Celebrating Neymar's Goal
- Priyanka Chopra Just Confirmed Her Relationship With Nick Jonas in This Instagram Post