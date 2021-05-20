As Deaths Spiral, Mortal Remains of Covid-19 Victims in Madhya Pradesh Wait in Queue for Salvation​

If the cremation was no less than a nightmare for the relatives of the Covid-19 victims in the last few weeks for those who died due to Covid-19, the immersion of ashes is proving equally cumbersome for them.

After weeks of cremations in large numbers, the pots and bags containing ashes of the departed souls are increasing in numbers at crematoriums in Bhopal and Indore, the worst hit cities in terms of the pandemic in Madhya Pradesh.

The influx of the dead had increased by five to ten times during the Covid-19 dedicated crematoriums in these cities after March. Space crunch, fear of Covid-19, scarcity of PPE kits, kin staying away out of fear and dearth of firewood were some of the reasons which made cremation in Covid-19 times a nightmare for the bereaved families.

According to the Hindu belief, ashes are collected on the third day of cremation and are immersed in any holy river, which is considered the ultimate redemption of the departed soul.

Bhadbhada Vishramghat in Bhopal, which had to dedicate a two-acre land patch inside the campus in March-April to accommodate a huge rush of bodies, has piled up ashes.

Mamtesh Sharma, the secretary of the crematorium trust, said that till last year the maximum number of bodies this facility received daily was 24 in several decades but on April 24, a new record was set as the crematorium disposed of 118 bodies including 100 of Covid-19 victims.

The facility already has eight cupboards which are used to keep around 30-40 ashes bags or pots each and normally the trust waits for 50 days for kin to pick up ashes but these days, families are requested to pick up ashes in 15 days.

One of the trust members said that in normal times, it takes unclaimed ashes to Haridwar for immersion during Shraddh Paksha. “This time it isn’t possible as families which do turn up for picking up asthiyan take away small quantities and we end up with 50kg remains for each body which has piled up to three dumpers”, he said.

He added that around 5 to 7 per cent of families don’t pick these remains out of fear of Covid-19.

“Every year, we plant saplings in memory of Kargil martyrs on August 11 and this time we will dump these remains in our giant pits in campus and after covering this with black soil, we will plant saplings,” said the secretary, saying that dumping such huge quantity in any river won’t be good for the environment.

The second Covid-19 crematorium, Subhas Nagar Vishramghat also has around 250 lockers occupied with mortal remains. “As the influx of corpses is high, we urge families to pick up ashthiyan on the second day of cremation instead of the customary third day of cremation,” Shobhraj Sukhwani, manager of the crematorium said.

“In the normal course, we immerse unclaimed remains in river Narmada on Makar Sankranti, but this year as these remains are huge in quantity, we will devise some way of disposal after the pandemic is over,” said Sukhwani. “We also write letters to the kin after a justified time, in case the remains aren’t picked up from the facility which has 250 lockers to keep ashes, 60 of them added in the pandemic.” The manager also claimed that as close ones stay away out of fear, daily around five per cent of cremations are done by the women, which normally don’t visit cremation ground by Hindu religion’s tradition.

On Wednesday, a Gandhi Nagar-based college girl came to the facility along with her father’s body as none agreed to accompany her, said Sukhwani.

He, however, claimed that large numbers of families are turning up to claim their ashes in whatever quantity possible despite the pandemic.

Crematoriums in Indore to are facing similar problems. Panchkuiyan crematorium in western Indore is facing a similar problem as large numbers of families, whose closed ones died in Covid-19, haven’t reached the facility to take the ashes for immersion.

An employee who keeps records of these remains claimed around 800 bags or pots are kept there. Some are not picking it out of fear of the virus and some others are not picking up remains as immersion at far off pilgrimage centres isn’t possible due to the ban on long term travels, the employee said.

Asthigrah in charge Shivnarayan Bhawsar said that on occasions, relatives forget to pick up these remains as they get engaged in family disputes. According to Bhawsar, several pots are kept there for as long as 15 years. He added that pots are kept there for years as there is no clear rule for unclaimed ashes.

(Inputs Vikas Singh Chauhan, Indore)

