As Delhi Battles a Long Lasting Cold, Homeless Take Refuge at Night Shelters

As cold wave intensifies in the national capital, people take refuge at night shelters near Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to survive the biting cold winds. The occupancy at night shelters increase in Delhi as people continue to battle a long lasting cold while waking up to a bone-chilling morning for the last two months.According to the Meteorological Department data, this winter season in terms of minimum temperature in December and January was the harshest the capital has seen in 13 years. The overall air quality in Lodhi Road area remained in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 234 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting.