English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
As Delhi Battles a Long Lasting Cold, Homeless Take Refuge at Night Shelters
According to the Meteorological Department data, this winter season in terms of minimum temperature in December and January was the harshest the capital has seen in 13 years.
Representative image. A child sleeps in a government shelter for homeless people to escape the cold in Delhi, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
New Delhi: As cold wave intensifies in the national capital, people take refuge at night shelters near Ramlila Maidan in Delhi to survive the biting cold winds. The occupancy at night shelters increase in Delhi as people continue to battle a long lasting cold while waking up to a bone-chilling morning for the last two months.
According to the Meteorological Department data, this winter season in terms of minimum temperature in December and January was the harshest the capital has seen in 13 years. The overall air quality in Lodhi Road area remained in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 234 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Delhi: People take refuge at night shelters as cold wave intensifies in the national capital; visuals from a night shelter near Ramlila Maidan. pic.twitter.com/um5fu22F3P— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019
According to the Meteorological Department data, this winter season in terms of minimum temperature in December and January was the harshest the capital has seen in 13 years. The overall air quality in Lodhi Road area remained in the 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 234 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting.
Delhi: Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 234 and PM 10 at 230, both in 'Poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data. pic.twitter.com/CyQrqR5CyM— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Groin Strain Rules de Kock Out of Pakistan T20Is
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- Honor View 20 to be Officially Available Offline via Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results