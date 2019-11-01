As Delhi Chokes Amid Lethal Haze, Here's How You Can Control Pollution Indoors

If you live in NCR, you might be feeling choked already. Be it Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad or Delhi, the air is causing headaches, cold and cough issues, as well as, abdomen pain.

Other indoor pollutants that can add to causing chronic lung conditions include candles and incense particles, perfumes, paints, toner ink, allergens, stoves, and others. If you are somebody, who is looking forward to avoid indoor pollution, follow these important but really simple steps:

1. Avoid smoking. While smoking is bad for overall health, it can also cause harm to those who don’t smoke.

2. If you are using craft supplies, make sure you use them in well-ventilated areas.

3. Wood burning can cause lot of pollution. If you are using gas stove, make sure that the area is well-ventilated.

4. Clutter always collects dusts, which may cause allergy. Try to minimize the clutter, and avoid unnecessary dust.

5. Usually, carpets, especially the old ones, accumulate a lot of desk. Either clean them completely or remove carpeting if possible.

6. To reduce moisture in and around the house, use a dehumidifier and/or air conditioner.

7. Trash kept uncovered for days can attract pests, which are transmitters of disease. To avoid it, keep your trash covered.

8. Do not bring in dirty shoes in indoor areas. Shoes carry a lot of dust with them. Carrying them inside can bring in dust, which can cause allergy.

9. If you have a car, travelling depends on it, and you might spend a lot of time in the car. To avoid the dust in there, have your car emissions tested regularly.

10. We often depend on air freshener when spreading smell through cleanliness seems a bit difficult. However, they carry harmful components. Therefore, try to minimize air freshener use.

11. Radon is a chemical element which is radioactive, colorless, odorless and tasteless noble gas. The gas is harmful for indoor spaces. To avoid it, test your home for radon. Also, for harmful gases, use carbon monoxide detectors.

12. Most important thing to avoid collecting dust. To do this, dust and vacuum everything frequently. Use masks while cleaning.

13. Bedding is an important part. You spend 1/3rd of your day on bed, and for a healthy mind, it is important to have healthy sleep. To ensure this, wash the bedding weekly in hot water.

14. Make sure all the exhaust fans and chimneys are working properly. This will make sure that the unnecessary dust particles stay out of your indoor spaces.

15. Keep your clothes clean. You cannot wear same pair of clothes on repeat, as they catch dust and make you sick. Wash them in hot water to keep them clean.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.