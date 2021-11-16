As Delhi Chokes With Rising Pollution, Tourists Turn to Shimla-Manali

Post-Diwali celebrations and stubble burning, pollution has made life difficult across the country. Many states, especially in north India, are struggling to get clean air.

The situation in Delhi, the capital, is so bad that schools had to be shut for a week.

According to the latest reports, the air quality of Himachal Pradesh is the cleanest in North India. The report states that the summer capital Shimla has the cleanest air in Himachal.

At the same time, the AQI of Baddi, the industrial town of Himachal Pradesh, has been registered at 109.

Owing to poor quality air in Delhi and surrounding areas, a large number of tourists are turning to Himachal.

According to Himachal Pollution Control Board, AQI level in Shimla is 40, Manali is at 82, Dharamsala has 43, Sundernagar at 50, Una 57, Damdal 53, Parwanoo 45, Paonta Sahib 86, Kala Amb 57, and at Nalagarh, the pollution level is 80.

Most importantly, cities like Baddi, Damtal, Kala Amb, Nalagarh, Parwanoo are industrial cities and have large-scale factories. But the AQI level in Himachal is between 50 and 100, which is considered satisfactory.

The air quality of Shimla is the cleanest in the state. Although the air quality is better in areas like Kinnaur too there is no scale, so tourists are turning to Shimla.

The occupancy of tourists in hotels of Shimla has risen to 50-70 percent. According to reports, during the weekend, big hotels were full, and even after November 18, booking is full in many hotels. Some tourists, who reached here recently, say that the pollution in Delhi is very high and to avoid that they have turned to Himachal Pradesh.

Why is there less pollution in Himachal?

The main reason why the pollution in Himachal is negligible is that there are only a few industries here. The number of vehicles is also less as compared to neighbouring states. At the same time, the forest area is also more in the state. Moreover, there is no problem with burning stubble as paddy and wheat residues are used in the state as fodder.

