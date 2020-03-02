As Delhi Confirms First Coronavirus Case, Here’s How You Can Stay Safe

On Monday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed about two positive coronavirus cases in India – one in Delhi, another in Telangana. The news has sent shock waves across the country and the national capital, with people taking all the necessary precautions to keep the viral disease at bay.

What are the precautions to be followed?

In the wake of the recent increase in the number of patients infected with Coronavirus, the United Nations Children's Fund also known as UNICEF, has issued an advisory on the possible practices one can keep in mind to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

These precautions do not need an extra effort and can be observed through healthy practices in daily life, such as washing hands regularly, covering mouth and nose while sneezing, avoid close contact to people with flu and seeking medical advice in case of emergency.

If you have respiratory symptoms like coughing or sneezing, it is advisable to wear a medical mask to protect others. All the worn masks need to be disposed properly to avoid further transmission of virus.

What is Coronavirus?

A novel coronavirus (CoV) is a new strain of coronavirus, spreading virally among humans across the globe. The disease is caused by the novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, which belongs to the same family of viruses as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The disease is commonly known as COVID-19, where ‘CO’ stands for corona, ‘VI’ for virus, and ‘D’ for disease. It was earlier known as ‘2019 novel coronavirus’ or 2019-nCoV.

