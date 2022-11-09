As Delhi Hogs Headlines, Bihar's Katihar & Begusarai Struggle to Breathe; No Action Plan Adds to Woes

In the headlines for its annual pollution crisis, Delhi seems to have company in Bihar where Patna and Muzaffarpur figure among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world, according to the air quality report released by IQAir in 2021.

However, in Bihar, there’s more than what meets the eye. Sample this: Till 2018, Bihar had only three air-monitoring systems in three non-attainment cities (whose air quality did not match the national ambient air quality requirements) — Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya. From 2019 till June 2022, the Pollution Control Board managed to install 35 air-monitoring stations in 22 districts, still leaving 16 districts devoid of any pollution study.

However, the number of non-attainment cities has officially remained the same — three out of 38. And now, because monitoring systems have been installed in other cities, alarming data of pollution has started reflecting from other districts. What has added to the woes is the fact that since these districts are not designated ‘non-attainment’ by the state government, they are not a part of any action plan to mitigate the toxic air.

Amidst politics over pollution in Delhi, where the blame-game is never-ending, there are some shocking figures which have escaped attention. Located in far North Bihar, areas like Katihar and Begusarai have often been ignored by policy-makers.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, Katihar in Bihar had the highest AQI (Air Quality Index) of 372 among 163 Indian cities on November 8 till 4pm and AQI 360 on November 7. This means Katihar, on both the days, remained one of the most polluted cities in India, perhaps in the world. Delhi too had the same AQI of 372 at the same time but the capital stood number two on November 7 with AQI 354 compared to Katihar’s AQI 360.

It’s not only Katihar which has an alarming AQI. There are three more cities in Bihar which remained in the list of 15 worst cities in India — Begusarai (AQI-355), Motihari (AQI-324), and Siwan (AQI-318).

These figures are disturbing because such high level of toxic air is inhaled by millions leaving them highly prone to lung and other fatal heart diseases. According to air quality life index (AQLI) data released by Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC), the average life expectancy of people in Bihar and UP is reducing by eight years because of the increasing pollution level.

Let’s talk about Katihar, which shares its border with Jharkhand and West Bengal while the international borders of Bangladesh and Nepal are merely 80-100 km away. Katihar is a terai-based region located in the foothills of the Himalayan range. The mighty Ganga, sorrow of Bihar —Kosi, Mahananda, and small rivers like Kamla and Kari Kosi flow around this small city which has a population of over three lakh. Its proximity to the Himalayas in the north, Jharkhand plateau in the south and a multitude of rivers combined with good rainfall gives it a distinct climate that can be termed more or less pleasant during most of the year.

But why does such a pleasant city have such unpleasant air? CNN-News18 spoke to the chairman of the Pollution Control Board of Bihar, Dr Ashok Ghosh, who denied “sudden rise” in the pollution level and said the increase was due to new monitoring systems being installed in areas that never fell in the ‘non-attainment’ category earlier.

“Earlier, pollution level was monitored only in Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya. But since I joined as the chairman of PCB in 2018, I have got 35 monitoring stations installed in 22 districts and work to include them in non-attainment category is in progress,” he said.

When asked why Katihar and Begusarai have such a high level of pollution, Dr Ghosh said: “There are several reasons. First, these areas are in the tarai belt so because of thermal inversion, dust (PM2.5 and PM10) is easily formed. Second, these areas are surrounded by rivers with alluvial soil and are hence prone to dust formation. Also, these are small cities but the population density is very high. Vehicular movement is huge due to its busy borders, which leads to emission of toxic air. Biomass burning in neighbouring areas is also a factor. So anthropogenic factors push geological factors, leading to such toxic air.

“We are trying to make a comprehensive action plan for the whole state with the help of the World Bank. We are also trying to include cities like Katihar under ‘non-attainment cities’ so that proper mitigation through effective action plan be meted out.”

Whether it’s Katihar or Delhi, stubble burning or alluvial soil, the need of the hour is collective responsibility of the state machinery and the people to ensure our cities can breathe freely all year round. ​The important question is: will new Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav and his department act swiftly to avoid future hazards?

