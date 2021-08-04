Researchers are now demanding vaccines targeting the highly transmissible delta variant because of its ability to infect people with fading immunity and potentially increased severity.

A report by Bloomberg said, a third wave of English cases has been driven by the delta strain among both unvaccinated people, especially those aged 12 to 24, as well as some people who had received Covid shots, according to authors of a study of samples from about 98,000 people in England.

“Development of vaccines against delta may be warranted," in the light of evidence that the strain’s spike protein has mutated to a point where antibodies raised by current shots are becoming less effective, the researchers said.

The study, called React-1, looked at results of Covid testing from June 24 to July 12. The period roughly corresponds to a surge in infections across the U.K. as the delta variant came to fully displace the alpha strain that was first detected in the country’s south and caused last winter’s horrors.

Breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people are becoming an increasingly important issue in countries with high vaccination rates. Such concerns still affect just a small portion of the world as only 13 per cent of people are fully vaccinated globally, most of them in the developed world, the authors noted.

Meanwhile, according to a separate study named ‘Neutralization of Delta variant with sera of Covishield vaccines and COVID-19 recovered vaccinated individuals’, India-made Covishield may be handy in fighting the Delta variant.

The study demonstrated that the breakthrough cases and the Covid-19 recovered individuals with one or two doses of Covishield vaccine had relatively higher neutralizing responses against the Delta variant in comparison to the participants who were administered either one or two doses of Covishield.

