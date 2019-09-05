As Dengue Cases Rise in Telangana, State Health Minister Visits Fever Hospital

The monsoon has hit most parts of India leading to a major dengue and malaria outbreak in few cities. Telangana seems to be the worst-hit state with a number of unaccounted dengue cases. The increasing count of dengue cases is creating panic among patients, who are rushing to hospitals in large numbers. While most cases can possibly just be of viral fever, in other cases, the fever can also be due to malaria, dengue, chikungunya or other mosquito-borne diseases.

Amidst a heavy rush of patients complaining about dengue fever, the state Health Minister Etela Rajender visited the Fever Hospital at Nallakunta on Tuesday, September 3 afternoon in order to review the medical services provided. Addressing the rising concern over increasing number of dengue and malaria cases, the health minister stated that not all viral fevers were dengue cases.

He stated, “Out of 25,000 out-patient (OP) registrations in June at the Fever Hospital, only nine were dengue-positive. And in August, out of 51,000 OP registrations, 61 people were dengue-positive.”

During his visit to the Government Fever Hospital, the state Health Minister checked the facilities in Paediatrics OP and at wards where patients were undergoing treatment for dengue. He also held a meeting with the hospital superintendent K. Shankar, Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy and other officials.

In the meeting, it was told that the number of people visiting the hospital has increased ever since. Till Tuesday afternoon, over 2,800 people were registered for OP consultation. Dr. Shankar also added that a large number of patients are coming to the hospital as they fear death because of dengue.

While dengue and influenza might have similar symptoms, patients can find out the difference at home. He said, “Cold, cough, headache, body pains and fever are symptoms of the seasonal flu and dengue. However, dengue has more symptoms, which are not seen in those suffering from seasonal flu. In seasonal flu, body temperatures will not be high. However, body temperature could increase from 103 degrees F to 104 degrees F in case of dengue. While fevers will drop and increase in seasonal flu, it will be the same in dengue. Dengue patients might have rashes on the body.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.