As Dengue Cases Soar in Hyderabad, People Rush to Donate Blood

Hyderabad is facing dengue menace with more people testing positive of the vector-borne disease. Amid this a large number of people are coming forward to donate platelets, helping blood banks and hospitals stay prepared for an emergency, reported TOI.

The platelet count of the patient detected with dengue virus drops drastically making him/her more weak and immune to other diseases. Patients have advised transfusion when their platelet count drops below 20,000. Notably, Hyderabad has recorded over 500 dengue cases in the last few months.

According to the report, Krishan Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), one of the largest hospitals in Hyderabad with 1,000 beds, has witnessed a sudden rise in the number of donors landing at their blood bank every day. “Two months back, we used to receive about 60 single platelet donors per month. But now, the number has increased to 200 SDPs per month. In the last two days itself, we have received over 30 donors who have come forward to donate platelets,” Hitesh Kumar, consultant transfusion medicine at KIMS was quoted as saying by the daily.

Kumar added that almost 30 percent of people admitted in the hospital were diagnosed with dengue. The situation is very much similar in other hospitals where doctors are making all efforts possible to meet requirements.

“Once the screening process is done, it takes nearly four hours to complete the extraction of platelets from the blood. The platelets can be stored for only five days. Hence, it is imperative that people keep coming in to donate platelets,” TOI quoted Dr Prashant Kumar, general physician, Sunshine Hospitals, saying.

“We have been flooded with requests for platelets this week following dengue outbreak in the city. We receive 20-30 messages from various hospitals daily,” founder-cum-president Hyderabad Blood Donors Society told the daily.

Dengue virus has claimed 50 lives so far in the city. This week, five-year-old K Ruthvika, a resident of Lalapet in Secunderabad, died on Wednesday at Rainbow Hospital in Banjara Hills, while on Tuesday, 13-year-old T John Winston died in another private hospital.

Meanwhile, State Health Minister Etela Rajender had instructed the officials of GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municpal Corporation), Municipalities and District medical officers of Medak, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Sangareddy district, to ensure regular fogging and spraying at vulnerable places. He had also instructed the officials to conduct special drive on sanitation in order to control the spread of seasonal diseases.

