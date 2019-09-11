As Dengue Continues to Take Lives, Here's How You Can Prevent Its Spread
The dengue infection (DEN) includes four particular serotypes, or virus strains (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4), which has a distinctive stereotypes Flavivirus, family Flaviviridae.
Mosquito-borne diseases are gripping an increasing number of patients this monsoon, with an alarming number of deaths. The monsoon diseases caused by mosquitoes, including dengue, malaria and chikungunya are serious viral infections that are normally joined by severe side effects. Additionally, the symptoms of them are so similar, that it becomes really difficult to have a correct diagnose.
Dengue has proven to be the most fatal among the other mosquito-borne diseases, given the number of dengue-virus infected patients. Dengue causes a serious flu-like sickness, prompting severe complications.
The patients, who already have dengue infection, can be bitten by Aedes mosquitoes, which can further transmit the infection to other healthy patients. Usually, the infection circles in the blood of an infected person for 2-7 days, around which the individual builds up a fever.
The side effects of dengue include high fever (40°C/104°F), joined by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea and vomiting, swollen glands, muscle and joint pains and rashes. These symptoms usually last for 2-7 days, following an incubation time of 4-10 days subsequent to being nibbled by a contaminated mosquito.
Serious dengue can also lead to plasma leaking, liquid accumulation, respiratory distress, extreme draining or organ disability. The cautioning signs of dengue infection include serious stomach pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums, blood in vomit, fatigue and restlessness.
Where there is no particular treatment for dengue fever, patients should look for medical advice, take rest and drink a lot of liquids. Paracetamol can help to cut down fever and decrease joint pains.
It is best advisable to prevent dengue infection. The main current technique for controlling or forestalling dengue infection transmission is to viably battle the vector mosquitoes. One should wear proper clothings to avoid mosquito bites. In addition, the mosquito-repellents can also help to keep the mosquitoes away.
