Monsoon has brought with it a rise in mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya. India has been one of the worst-hit countries with the number of dengue-related deaths being at an all-time high.

An article in News Sting now lists ways one can prevent the onslaught of dengue.

Notably, the Aedes aegypti mosquito is the main vector that transmits the viruses that cause dengue. The viruses are passed on to humans through the bites of an infective female Aedes mosquito, which mainly acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of an infected person.

Notably, according to the report, the side effects of dengue include high fever (104°F), joined by severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea and vomiting, swollen glands, muscle, and joint pains and rashes.

The symptoms of dengue usually last for 2-7 days, following an incubation time of 4-10 days subsequent to being nibbled by a contaminated mosquito.

Signs of dengue infection include serious stomach pain, persistent vomiting, rapid breathing, bleeding gums, blood in vomit, fatigue, and restlessness.

Notably, the dengue virus (DEN) comprises four distinct serotypes (DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3 and DEN-4) which belong to the genus Flavivirus, family Flaviviridae. Distinct genotypes have been identified within each serotype, highlighting the extensive genetic variability of the dengue serotypes. Among them, “Asian” genotypes of DEN-2 and DEN-3 are frequently associated with severe disease accompanying secondary dengue infections.

While there is no particular treatment for dengue fever, patients should look for medical advice, take rest and drink a lot of liquids. Paracetamol can help to cut down fever and decrease joint pains.

More importantly, in case of dengue, prevention is the best way to combat the mosquito borne disease.

One should wear proper clothing to avoid mosquito bites. In addition, the mosquito-repellents can also help to keep the mosquitoes away.

A number of people make the mistake of taking aspirin or ibuprofen which can lead to further damage. Also, do ensure that you get plenty of rest and drink fluids to prevent dehydration. Notably, during the first week of infection, dengue virus can be found in a person's blood. If a mosquito bites a person during this period, it can become infected and spread the virus to other people through bites.

