As DMK MLAs Walk out after Tiff with Speaker over CAA, Students Have Field Day at TN Assembly

Chennai: As part of an educational trip, students from a school in Erode district witnessed Assembly proceedings, including arguments between the speaker and leaders of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), on Tuesday.

The Class IX students from KSC Pubic School spent about half an hour at the visitors’ gallery of the secretariat from where they viewed the proceedings.

“We are here for the first time and it was a novel experience. We saw politicians discuss the CAA issue live instead of watching bits of such discussions on television sets. We also got to know about the many schemes introduced by this government,” said Sangamithun, a student.

“We saw many MLAs and ministers. A lot of police are deployed here. It was also during our half-an-hour stay at the gallery that the drama happened between Speaker P Dhanapal and DMK leaders. Suddenly, a group of the MLAs, including MK Stalin, walked out,” said Yazhini, another student.

An official from the school said the authorities decided to give the students a real-life experience of the political situation, following which they applied for permission from the secretariat to let the students attend the ongoing Assembly session.

Senthoor, a school correspondent, said, “We brought the students here to experience more than what they read in books. We plan to create a young parliamentarians platform for the children.”

“We thought it would be nice if the students get to know the role of the ruling government and Opposition parties. They are curious and have a lot of questions and it seemed to be a good idea to give them the opportunity to understand the political climate of the state,” said Krishnapriya, the school coordinator.

(With inputs from Manoj A Marlon)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.