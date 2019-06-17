Take the pledge to vote

As Doctors Protest Against Attacks on Colleagues, SC to Hear Plea Seeking Their Safety Tomorrow

Due to the protests, the healthcare services in the country have been badly disrupted and many people are dying because of absence of doctors, the plea said.

News18.com

Updated:June 17, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
As Doctors Protest Against Attacks on Colleagues, SC to Hear Plea Seeking Their Safety Tomorrow
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will hear on June 18 a plea seeking safety and security of doctors in government hospitals across the country.

A vacation bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant agreed to list the matter for Tuesday after the counsel appearing for the petitioner, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, sought urgent hearing.

The plea was filed on Friday in the wake of protests by doctors in West Bengal against assault on their colleagues by the family of a patient, who died on Monday night.

The petition has also sought directions to Union ministries of home affairs and health and West Bengal to depute government-appointed security personnel at all state-run hospitals across the country to ensure safety and security of doctors.

Due to the protests, the healthcare services in the country have been badly disrupted and many people are dying because of absence of doctors, the plea said.

In Maharashtra, more than 40,000 doctors are boycotting work on Monday as part of a strike call given by their apex body IMA in support of their agitating colleagues in West Bengal, an official said.

Doctors, from various government and private hospitals in the state, are mainly boycotting the OPD (Out-Patient Department) and other non-essential health services, he said.

