As Dushyant Chautala Emerges Kingmaker, Three Possibilities Open Up in Haryana
As the state seems headed for a hung assembly, Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party as well as independent candidates and smaller outfits may hold the key to power.
File photo of Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala. (Image : PTI)
With no clear majority in the state, according to trends, Haryana is heading towards a hung assembly. The poll mandate springs two possible scenarios and an unlikely third one in the state. The incumbent BJP will be hoping that Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala sides with it. Trends suggest that the JJP is ahead in 13 seats with the BJP leading in 36. With 90 assembly seats in the state, 46 is the majority mark.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has been criticised as the first party in Haryana to have neglected the state’s core constituency, the Jats. The first BJP government in the state was facing anti-incumbency along with resentment against a Punjabi chief minister in the form of Manohar Lal Khattar. Most of the campaign by BJP bigwigs was focused on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir losing its special status, in a state that sends the most number of personnel to the armed forces.
In another possible option, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP can side with the Congress which is currently leading in 32 seats. That, however, will be a tough choice to make because the Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda had played a decisive role in putting Om Prakash Chautala, Dushyant Chauatla’s grandfather, behind bars. The JJP leader on Thursday afternoon denied reports of holding discussions with the Congress regarding the chief minister's post. According to reports, the Congress reached out to Chautala and offered him the state's top job.
Ignoring exit poll predictions of a landslide victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the October 21 elections, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja on Tuesday had insisted that her party would form the next government in the state. "I can say this with confidence that the Congress party is going to form the next government in Haryana," she said, adding that the Congress would win more than 45 of the state's 90 assembly seats.
In what seems highly unlikely, but is a possible third option, independent contestants and smaller outfits can play a role in deciding which party forms the government in the state. If the BJP sustains its lead and 'others' manage to garner close to 8 seats, there is an outside chance that the BJP may sneak through.
