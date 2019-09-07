Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

As Excited as a Child, When Chandrayaan Rushed to Embrace 'Chanda Mama'

PM Modi's address came hours after ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

News18.com

Updated:September 7, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
As Excited as a Child, When Chandrayaan Rushed to Embrace 'Chanda Mama'
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

New Delhi: From folklore to lullabies, Indian children grow up learning about 'chanda mama' — a term used to refer moon affectionately. On Saturday, when landing of Vikram module on lunar surface did not go as per the script, over a billion hearts were broken.

Invoking the importance of moon in Indian culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We have romanticised moon so much in our culture that our romance was extended to Chandrayaan. That's why perhaps in its final step, Chandrayaan rushed to embrace the moon, in its desire to touch the moon's surface."

PM Modi's address to the scientists came hours after ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

The prime minister said that the country's determination to land on the moon has become even stronger. Modi had earlier watched the proceedings as the lander began its descent towards the moon surface at an ISRO centre here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram