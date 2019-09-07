As Excited as a Child, When Chandrayaan Rushed to Embrace 'Chanda Mama'
PM Modi's address came hours after ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: From folklore to lullabies, Indian children grow up learning about 'chanda mama' — a term used to refer moon affectionately. On Saturday, when landing of Vikram module on lunar surface did not go as per the script, over a billion hearts were broken.
Invoking the importance of moon in Indian culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We have romanticised moon so much in our culture that our romance was extended to Chandrayaan. That's why perhaps in its final step, Chandrayaan rushed to embrace the moon, in its desire to touch the moon's surface."
PM Modi's address to the scientists came hours after ISRO's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.
The prime minister said that the country's determination to land on the moon has become even stronger. Modi had earlier watched the proceedings as the lander began its descent towards the moon surface at an ISRO centre here.
