As Execution in Nirbhaya Rape Case Nears, Tihar Jail Approaches Other Prisons for Hangman
Located in West Delhi, Tihar jail is the biggest prison in the country but has no hangman of its own.
File Photo of Tihar Jail (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: With no hangman in Tihar, where the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape-and-murder case are lodged, the jail authorities have approached other prisons in the country to provide them with a hangman, sources said on Sunday.
They said informal talks are underway with Uttar Pradesh prison authorities.
The Union Home Ministry on Friday recommended President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy plea filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape and murder of the 23-year-old paramedic student.
A day later, Sharma withdrew his plea, saying it was sent without his consent.
Nirbhaya was gang-raped on Dec 16, 2012. She later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore. The brutality of the rape had shocked the nation and triggered massive protests.
The Supreme Court on Dec 12, 2018, dismissed a PIL seeking direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay in the case.
Located in West Delhi, Tihar jail is the biggest prison in the country and has had high-profile inmates. Former Union minister P Chidambaram was lodged there for 106 days and was released after the Supreme Court granted him bail last week.
The 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was the last person hanged in the prison. He was hanged by a Tihar jail personnel in Feb 2013.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor's Badtameez Dil Gets Sara Ali Khan Grooving, Watch Video
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Day 2: Kartik-Ananya's Film Earns Rs 21.43 Cr
- Remember the Viral Hindu-Muslim Same-Sex Couple? Here's How They Fought 'TikTok's Homophobia'
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway