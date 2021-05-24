As Fear of a Third Covid Wave Looms, Maharashtra Gears Up With 3-Fold Addition to Paediatric Beds

Amid fears of the augment of the third wave of Covid-19, Maharashtra is planning to increase the number of paediatric Covid beds to nearly 600, a report by TOI said.

As per sources, the state is also planning to create graded healthcare facilities for the management of moderate and severe Covid cases in children. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the BMC is planning to create 500 beds for kids that will be gradually augmented.

Earlier on Sunday CM Uddhav Thackeray interacted with around 6,300 paediatricians and urged them to use medicines for children judiciously. He also added there were no guidelines on vaccination for children.

Members of the paediatric task force also recommended that paediatric Covid care hospitals (PCCH) and paediatric high dependency units (HDU) should be created at district and sub-centre levels while the existing ICUs should be ramped up with more beds and manpower for the upcoming wave.

Around 95 per cent of children have been found to suffer from asymptomatic or mild Covid and 5 per cent from moderate and only 1-2 per cent have severe covid, reported TOI.

While talking to TOI, Dr T P Lahane, head of the medical education department said that the state is planning to increase the number of beds by nearly three-fold by August-September.

“Every medical college that sees a minimum of 150 admissions has been asked to create 50-bed paediatric Covid wards, while those who have a higher inflow will create 100-bed wards. “The augmentation will need 300 paediatricians at the least and another 700 staffers that we plan to recruit,” noted the doctor.

Alongside the creation of these child special wards, Dr Suhas Prabhu, head of the paediatric task force emphasized the need to train the doctors who are the first point of contact to know when to refer a child to the higher facility.

Many doctors contended that it cannot be said with certainty that the third wave of Covid will strike the children badly since children will remain unvaccinated, preparation will need to be made.

Reinfections are rare in children, while no child has been known to suffer from mucormycosis, the state doctors noted.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,431 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths on a day when 23,314 tests were conducted, the city civic body said. With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai’s Covid-19 caseload went up to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 4,623.

